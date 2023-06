Wind and solar projects are growing, but many can't actually connect to the grid Tons of green energy projects, both wind and solar, want to connect to the grid. But they're running into a surprising obstacle.

Energy Wind and solar projects are growing, but many can't actually connect to the grid Wind and solar projects are growing, but many can't actually connect to the grid Listen · 3:27 3:27 Tons of green energy projects, both wind and solar, want to connect to the grid. But they're running into a surprising obstacle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor