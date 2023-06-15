Ana Fabrega, co-creator of 'Los Espookys'

Ana Fabrega is a comedian, actor and writer. She's worked on The Chris Gethard Show, had great parts on High Maintenance and At Home with Amy Sedaris. She's probably best known as a star and co-creator of HBO's Los Espookys.

The show is about four friends who love horror. They run a company where they go around town and bring scenes from horror movies to real life.

They're often hired for gigs to fool and scare other people. Together they use special effects to scare folks into believing in demonic possessions, sea monsters, or creepy aliens.

But it's not really a horror show, it's very funny. It's also a very sweet, goofy, kind of surreal show about friendship, identity and carving a place in the world for yourself.

Los Espookys just nabbed a Peabody award for its second season. To celebrate, we are revisiting our conversation with Ana from last year.

When Ana joined us she talked about growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona and finding her people when she moved to New York. Plus, most of the dialogue on Los Espookys is in Spanish, Ana talks about what it was like to write jokes in Spanish – something she had never done before.

You can stream Los Espookys on Max.

This interview originally aired in October of 2022.