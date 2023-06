A new cookbook extolls the virtues of 'dirty cooking' and DIY grills James Whetlor, author of The DIY BBQ Cookbook, explains how to reject BBQ maximalism and build your own tandoori oven out of flowerpots, and grill on the holes of cinderblocks.

Food You don't need a grill to grill, advises award-winning cookbook author You don't need a grill to grill, advises award-winning cookbook author Audio will be available later today. James Whetlor, author of The DIY BBQ Cookbook, explains how to reject BBQ maximalism and build your own tandoori oven out of flowerpots, and grill on the holes of cinderblocks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor