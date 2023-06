Morning news brief A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece. Another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires is drifting south. A dangerous horse tranquilizer is being laced into U.S. street drugs.

A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece. Another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires is drifting south. A dangerous horse tranquilizer is being laced into U.S. street drugs.