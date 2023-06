Mexico City has turned into a furnace — and there are few airconditioned places A heatwave is sweeping across Mexico, and residents of its capital city are wilting in the unseasonable hot weather.

Latin America Mexico City has turned into a furnace — and there are few airconditioned places Mexico City has turned into a furnace — and there are few airconditioned places Listen · 2:23 2:23 A heatwave is sweeping across Mexico, and residents of its capital city are wilting in the unseasonable hot weather. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor