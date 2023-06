The Juneteenth weekend debut of Tim Story's 'The Blackening' NPR's Michel Martin talks to filmmaker Tim Story about his horror comedy with a familiar setup: friends trapped in a remote cabin confront a killer. But this time, all the characters are Black.

