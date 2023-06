'The Indicator' from Planet Money: How ending affirmative action changed California California's 1996 ban on affirmative action at public universities offers clues about how students and the economy may be affected if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the policy nationwide.

Special Series Planet Money 'The Indicator' from Planet Money: How ending affirmative action changed California 'The Indicator' from Planet Money: How ending affirmative action changed California Audio will be available later today. California's 1996 ban on affirmative action at public universities offers clues about how students and the economy may be affected if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the policy nationwide. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor