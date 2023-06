Hong Kong orders streaming companies to take down protest song. Will they comply? The Hong Kong government wants global streaming platforms to remove a protest song. That legal order could herald the start of mainland China-style internet controls in the region.

Asia Hong Kong orders streaming companies to take down protest song. Will they comply?