A new class has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gloria Estefan became the first Latina inducted into the the hall. Among the others admitted, Glen Ballard, who co-wrote Alanis Morrissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

Music News A new class has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame A new class has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Listen · 1:46 1:46 Gloria Estefan became the first Latina inducted into the the hall. Among the others admitted, Glen Ballard, who co-wrote Alanis Morrissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor