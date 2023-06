A new class has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gloria Estefan became the first Latina inducted into the the hall. Among the others admitted, Glen Ballard, who co-wrote Alanis Morrissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

Music News A new class has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gloria Estefan became the first Latina inducted into the the hall. Among the others admitted, Glen Ballard, who co-wrote Alanis Morrissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.