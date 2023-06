8 activists in Massachusetts drop their drawers to protest climate change When the activists dropped their pants during a debate at the statehouse, they reveal the words — "STOP PASSING GAS" — written on their backsides. They were all wearing pink thongs.

National 8 activists in Massachusetts drop their drawers to protest climate change 8 activists in Massachusetts drop their drawers to protest climate change Listen · 0:27 0:27 When the activists dropped their pants during a debate at the statehouse, they reveal the words — "STOP PASSING GAS" — written on their backsides. They were all wearing pink thongs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor