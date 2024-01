James Marsden on little white lies and being the other guy

Enlarge this image Larry Busacca/Getty Images Larry Busacca/Getty Images

James Marsden does it all, from romantic leads to mutants. But, his role in Jury Duty may be the hardest of them all: James Marsden, but he's kind of a jerk? He may know his way around a fake jury, but can he answer our three questions about REAL juries?