Ukraine's counteroffensive is finally underway Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive is underway. Many wonder how successful it will be in pushing back Russian forces, but U.S. defense officials are calling the war a marathon, not a sprint.

Europe Ukraine's counteroffensive is finally underway Ukraine's counteroffensive is finally underway Listen · 7:17 7:17 Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive is underway. Many wonder how successful it will be in pushing back Russian forces, but U.S. defense officials are calling the war a marathon, not a sprint. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor