Minneapolis cops routinely use excessive force and racially discriminate, report says In a scathing report, the Justice Department detailed systemic abuse within the Minneapolis Police Department, noting particular bias against Black and Native American residents.

National Minneapolis cops routinely use excessive force and racially discriminate, report says Minneapolis cops routinely use excessive force and racially discriminate, report says Listen · 4:20 4:20 In a scathing report, the Justice Department detailed systemic abuse within the Minneapolis Police Department, noting particular bias against Black and Native American residents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor