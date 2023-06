Saved from a Puerto Rico zoo, Mundi has already made elephant friends in her new home Mundi, the elephant rescued from a zoo in Puerto Rico a month ago, is adjusting to life in a South Georgia refuge. She's already made two elephant friends.

Animals Saved from a Puerto Rico zoo, Mundi has already made elephant friends in her new home