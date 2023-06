Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter guilty on all 63 counts The man accused of killing eleven people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 has been convicted on all 63 counts. He could be sentenced to death.

Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter guilty on all 63 counts The man accused of killing eleven people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 has been convicted on all 63 counts. He could be sentenced to death.