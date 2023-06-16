Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is an actor with a lot of range. He can do serious, and he can definitely do funny.

The Missouri-born actor has worked with a lot of stellar comedians. He was hilarious in the movie Bridesmaids where he carries his weight alongside Saturday Night Live alums Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

And when Hamm flips a switch, he's breathtaking.

Take his role in Mad Men for example. Hamm commands the screen as the charismatic Don Draper. He swept award seasons with his role, collecting a couple of Emmys and a Golden Globe for his performance.

His latest work can be seen in a comic noir called Maggie Moore(s). The film's a perfect mix of serious and funny.

Hamm plays a small-town police chief, investigating the murders of two women named Maggie Moore. He's on the case with his partner KB played by actor Nick Mohammed.

This week on Bullseye, Jon Hamm chatted with us about his role in the film Maggie Moore(s) and how he landed the role on Mad Men. . Plus, he gets into his move to from Missouri to LA and his (almost) failed attempt at becoming an actor.

Maggie Moore(s) is available to stream online or you can check it out at a theater near you.