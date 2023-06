DOJ finds Minneapolis Police had a pattern of 'unconstitutional policing' The Justice Department released its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, with findings that include racial bias and unnecessary use of force.

National DOJ finds Minneapolis Police had a pattern of 'unconstitutional policing' The Justice Department released its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, with findings that include racial bias and unnecessary use of force.