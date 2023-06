Scientists are still trying to answer the age-old chicken or the egg question NPR's Don Gonyea speaks to scientist Michael Benton about his new research, trying to answer the age old question: which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Research News Scientists are still trying to answer the age-old chicken or the egg question Scientists are still trying to answer the age-old chicken or the egg question Listen · 4:56 4:56 NPR's Don Gonyea speaks to scientist Michael Benton about his new research, trying to answer the age old question: which came first, the chicken or the egg? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor