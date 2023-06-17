The News Roundup For June 16, 2023

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified documents this week. GOP politicians are split on the matter. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the legal proceedings a "witch hunt." But former New Jersey governor and Trump aide Chris Christie is using it as an opportunity to attack the GOP candidate.

Inflation is showing signs of slowing. U.S. consumer prices increased only 0.1 percent from April to May. Gas prices have decreased significantly and grocery prices have also stabilized.

The Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act on Thursday. The law gives priority to Native tribes when children from the community are up for adoption.

Meanwhile, in world news, the United Nations is reporting that a record number of people around the world have been displaced by war, climate crises, and human rights abuses. The UN estimates 110 million people have been forced to relocate, but humanitarian and resettlement programs have been severely underfunded this year.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg met with President Joe Biden this week and praised the West's willingness to provide Ukraine with aid.

"The support that we are now providing together to Ukraine is now making a difference on the battlefield as we speak," Mr. Stoltenberg said. "The offensive is launched, and Ukrainians are making progress, making advances. It's still early days, but what we do know is the more land Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger hand they will have at the negotiating table."

The European Union is moving to regulate the usage of artificial intelligence. It's the first governing body in the world to tackle the issue in a major way.

