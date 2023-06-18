He saw the ghost of his racist grandfather. It helped lead to meaningful healing

Blake: I awakened one morning and when I looked at my wife's eyes they were huge and she had this look of terror on her face. She said she saw a white man standing over the bed looking down on me with a troubled expression on his face. She tried to wake me up but I wouldn't wake up. I knew immediately who she was talking about and I got a picture of my mother's father and asked, "Was this the man?" She said, "Yeah. Who is that and who is he to you?" And I said, "That's my grandfather."

Martin: It is such a bizarre experience. Let's just assume that it was him. Why was he there?

Blake: Well, that was the question I had. So I called up a buddy of mine. This is a guy who's a hospice worker, who I felt had a sensitivity to these types of issues because he had worked with people who were dying and he was a very spiritual person. His name is Scott, and he said, "Just think of it, the only stories you know about your grandfather are stories about his racism. This was the man who called your father the n-word, who wanted nothing to do with you because your father was Black and he died never knowing you. The only thing you know about him is that he was just a racist, nothing more. Think about the torment that might have caused. He could have had a relationship with you but didn't. I think he wants forgiveness."

Then I talked with a pastor who said the same thing. And he asked, "Have you prayed for him?" I said, "No, I never thought to pray for him." But that's what I did. I got on my knees and prayed for him. But that was only the beginning. It's not enough to pray for him because I didn't know him. I had to get to know him. And one of the things I learned from getting to know him is that, in a way, I haunted him – he didn't just haunt me. I began to see that he was more than his worst act, and I think that was really healthy for me because that helped me also reconnect with other members of my white family.

Martin: Did you give your grandfather that forgiveness?

Blake: Yes. I knew what it was like to grow up in an environment where you absorb racism and you don't even know it. I tell people a lot of racism is caught rather than taught. Nobody told me to hate white people. It was in my environment, it was just part of my world. He grew up in a similar world in a different way. He grew up in a segregated white world.

I got to know him and I know I've forgiven him. I don't feel like there is tension or anger when I think about him anymore. More than anything I feel compassion for him.

Martin: There may be those who hear your story and think, this is some nice, Kumbaya racial reconciliation. But America is plagued by structural racism, and this kind of narrative — I can hear people thinking – puts an unfair burden on Black people to just forgive the racist white people in their lives.

Blake: Yeah, I'm very aware of those types of stories and I can't stand those stories. There's a term, the "magic negro," you see that kind of character in movies. He or she exists to make white people feel better about their racism. And those stories simply imply that if we just hug white people, if we become friends, racism will disappear. And my story is not saying that.

What I will say to the cynics is this: So I come from West Baltimore and the stories that come from West Baltimore about Black people are stories about rage and despair and anger and racism. I've been writing about race for 20 years as a reporter, I've covered Charlottesville, Rodney King, Ferguson, all that. And the only stories we hear about race are stories about despair and hopelessness.

I tell people that if we only write and tell stories that tell white people that racism is inerasable, that it can't be transcended, what are they going to do with that? What incentive do they have to change? I think we have to become better storytellers. I think we have to tell more hopeful stories if we're going to survive. Because I feel right now in this country there are so many broken people who now believe that racism is embedded in our country, that people can't change, that it's a permanent part of being American.

I think one of the ways you deal with that is you have to tell stories that show people getting past racism. And I've seen these white members of my family change in ways that I never expected. I've seen myself change in ways I never expected. That is worth sharing.

Martin: Have you seen your grandfather again? Have you seen the apparition?

Blake: No. I joke that he might come back and say, "You misquoted me on page 22." No, I think that is over with.

Martin: Your mom died a few years ago. Where do your thoughts go when you think of her now?

Blake: I tell you, they have really gone full circle. When I was younger, I was ashamed she was white. And then, when I met her, I was ashamed of her because she had a mental illness. But only at the very end did I feel pride. Like, "wow, I am the son of this incredible, resilient woman."

Here's a woman who spent most of her life in mental institutions, away from her children, away from her family. She was rejected by her community, and yet when we visited her and spent time with her, she could still sing, she could dance, she could joke, and she would become mad at injustice if she saw somebody treated wrongly. And that she could still be that way after all that she went through, speaks to a certain strength. So I feel nothing but pride for her. I'm not ashamed of her. I'm proud, and I don't care what people say about her, she was an incredible woman.