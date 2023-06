Missing your credit card payment is getting a lot more expensive Americans hold almost a trillion dollars in credit card debt. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ted Rossman, a senior analyst for Bankrate, about how interest rates could make missed payments pricier.

