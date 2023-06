'Elemental' director draws inspiration from his childhood Pixar's new movie "Elemental" is directed and co-written by Peter Sohn. It is partly an homage to his childhood growing up in a Korean family in the Bronx.

Pixar's new movie "Elemental" is directed and co-written by Peter Sohn. It is partly an homage to his childhood growing up in a Korean family in the Bronx.