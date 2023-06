In Chicago's indie rock scene, teens reign Chicago's indie rock scene is bursting with teenage bands. We talk to Chicago Reader music reporter Leor Galil about some of the main acts.

Music In Chicago's indie rock scene, teens reign In Chicago's indie rock scene, teens reign Listen · 4:14 4:14 Chicago's indie rock scene is bursting with teenage bands. We talk to Chicago Reader music reporter Leor Galil about some of the main acts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor