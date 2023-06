How Canada is fighting Islamophobia NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, about her new appointment.

World How Canada is fighting Islamophobia How Canada is fighting Islamophobia Listen · 5:29 5:29 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, about her new appointment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor