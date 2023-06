Youth climate trial opens in Montana The only youth climate lawsuit in the US to make it to trial wrapped up its fist week in Montana. Plaintiffs explained why they say state fossil fuel policies violate the state constitution.

Climate Youth climate trial opens in Montana Youth climate trial opens in Montana Listen · 2:58 2:58 The only youth climate lawsuit in the US to make it to trial wrapped up its fist week in Montana. Plaintiffs explained why they say state fossil fuel policies violate the state constitution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor