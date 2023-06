Remembering comic book legend John Romita Sr. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Marvel Comics editor Nick Lowe about legendary comic book artist John Romita Sr., who died last week. He was known for creating many iconic Spider-Man moments.

