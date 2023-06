Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92 Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked what's known as the "Pentagon Papers," has died at the age of 92. He said his whole focus was on truth-telling, even at the risk of going to prison.

