Biden has clung to tariffs on China. American business owners say there's a cost President Biden hung on to a signature piece of his predecessor's economic policy: tariffs on imports of Chinese goods. We explore why they've been kept in place, and what it means to U.S. companies.

Business Biden has clung to tariffs on China. American business owners say there's a cost Biden has clung to tariffs on China. American business owners say there's a cost Listen · 11:20 11:20 President Biden hung on to a signature piece of his predecessor's economic policy: tariffs on imports of Chinese goods. We explore why they've been kept in place, and what it means to U.S. companies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor