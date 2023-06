A new book celebrates the contributions of America's Black working class In Black Folk, Blair Kelley portrays generations of Black workers — Pullman porters, domestic laborers, USPS employees, COVID-19 essential workers — who have contributed to the nation's prosperity.

Author Interviews A new book celebrates the contributions of America's Black working class A new book celebrates the contributions of America's Black working class Listen · 37:41 37:41 In Black Folk, Blair Kelley portrays generations of Black workers — Pullman porters, domestic laborers, USPS employees, COVID-19 essential workers — who have contributed to the nation's prosperity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor