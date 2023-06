Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia appears to produce limited gains so far Ukraine's troops have retaken a number of villages from Russian forces. But the increased fighting is also generating heavy casualties on both sides, according to a British military assessment.

Europe Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia appears to produce limited gains so far