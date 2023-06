Supporters aim to build a museum dedicated to salsa music in the Bronx Salsa music has its roots in multiple places. The International Salsa Museum is holding pop-up exhibitions in New York City. The museum's leaders hope to open a permanent site in 2029.

Music News Supporters aim to build a museum dedicated to salsa music in the Bronx Supporters aim to build a museum dedicated to salsa music in the Bronx Listen · 2:36 2:36 Salsa music has its roots in multiple places. The International Salsa Museum is holding pop-up exhibitions in New York City. The museum's leaders hope to open a permanent site in 2029. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor