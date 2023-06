Of the Americans living in mobile homes, 3 million of them reside in high flood areas Almost 20 million Americans live in mobile homes. Those homes are a lot less likely to be restored after natural disasters, meaning disasters often exacerbate the country's affordable housing crises.

