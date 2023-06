British grandfather wins gold in an arm wrestling competition Mark Waldon discovered arm wrestling during the pandemic after getting COVID and then pneumonia. He recovered and has since become a European gold medalist. His inspiration is Arnold Schwarzenegger.

