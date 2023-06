Secretary Blinken and China's Xi Jingping didn't reach agreement on military contact U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jingping. He called the talks "candid and constructive," but they did not reach an agreement on resuming military-to-military contact.

