'Washington Post' journalist on FBI's delayed investigation of Trump's role in Jan. 6 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post about her reporting on the DOJ's delay in investigating Donald Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

National Security 'Washington Post' journalist on FBI's delayed investigation of Trump's role in Jan. 6 'Washington Post' journalist on FBI's delayed investigation of Trump's role in Jan. 6 Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post about her reporting on the DOJ's delay in investigating Donald Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor