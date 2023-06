How an AIDS patient encouraged a physician to take a chance on his own dream In 1985, a specialist in infectious diseases had developed a reputation for treating patients living with AIDS. And he grew close with many of his patients, including a man named Frank.

How an AIDS patient encouraged a physician to take a chance on his own dream

In 1985, a specialist in infectious diseases had developed a reputation for treating patients living with AIDS. And he grew close with many of his patients, including a man named Frank.