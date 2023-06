Teens compete to deliver mail from boat to lakefront homes in Wisconsin Every year, Wisconsin teens compete for an unusual summer job. The Lake Geneva mailboat jumpers hop from ship to shore as they deliver letters to lakefront homes.

Every year, Wisconsin teens compete for an unusual summer job. The Lake Geneva mailboat jumpers hop from ship to shore as they deliver letters to lakefront homes.