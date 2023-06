Morning news brief After visiting China, Secretary of State Blinken heads next to London. Developments in the Israeli occupied West Bank worry the international community. Virginia's primary election is today.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 After visiting China, Secretary of State Blinken heads next to London. Developments in the Israeli occupied West Bank worry the international community. Virginia's primary election is today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor