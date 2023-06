So you think you can dance? But for how long and how far? A team of Connecticut high school students danced for a little under 16 miles. To break the record, they danced outside in the midday heat on a track for 64 laps. Their dance of choice? A conga line.

National So you think you can dance? But for how long and how far? So you think you can dance? But for how long and how far? Listen · 0:28 0:28 A team of Connecticut high school students danced for a little under 16 miles. To break the record, they danced outside in the midday heat on a track for 64 laps. Their dance of choice? A conga line. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor