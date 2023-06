What reforms are need after DOJ's scathing report on Minneapolis' police department? NPR's Michel Martin talks to Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, after a Justice Department report accused the Minneapolis Police of widespread civil rights abuses against people of color.

National What reforms are need after DOJ's scathing report on Minneapolis' police department? What reforms are need after DOJ's scathing report on Minneapolis' police department? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, after a Justice Department report accused the Minneapolis Police of widespread civil rights abuses against people of color. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor