Remembering Daniel Ellsberg, Who Leaked Pentagon Papers : Fresh Air We remember Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press in 1971, in hopes they would help end the Vietnam War. He died last week at the age of 92. We'll listen to our 2017 interview with him. "I identify more with Chelsea Manning and with Edward Snowden than with any other people on earth," he told Dave Davies. "We all faced the same question which is, who will put this information out if I don't?" Also New York Times correspondent Charlie Savage shares a story about Ellsberg continuing to battle government secrecy when he was 90.



Also, David Bianculli reviews the new reality TV competition show Morimoto's Sushi Master on the Roku channel.

Also, David Bianculli reviews the new reality TV competition show Morimoto's Sushi Master on the Roku channel.