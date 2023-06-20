Best Of: The Shakur Family Legacy / Birder Christian Cooper : Fresh Air Tupac Shakur — who was killed at 25 in 1996 — would have turned 52 this year. His mother, Afeni Shakur, was an activist and a central figure in the Black Panthers. Author and historian Santi Elijah Holley's new book, An Amerikan Family, follows the Shakur family tree and their work in the Black Liberation Movement.



Fresh Air Best Of: The Shakur Family Legacy / Birder Christian Cooper Best Of: The Shakur Family Legacy / Birder Christian Cooper Listen · 47:40 47:40 Tupac Shakur — who was killed at 25 in 1996 — would have turned 52 this year. His mother, Afeni Shakur, was an activist and a central figure in the Black Panthers. Author and historian Santi Elijah Holley's new book, An Amerikan Family, follows the Shakur family tree and their work in the Black Liberation Movement.



Ken Tucker reviews Janelle Monáe's new album, The Age of Pleasure.



Christian Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park in 2020 when a white woman falsely accused him of threatening her. The video went viral. His memoir, Better Living Through Birding, chronicles life as a Black birder, gay activist and Marvel comic book writer and editor.