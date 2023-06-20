Dominique Fishback is the actress with a thousand faces

Dominique Fishback is starring in one of the biggest summer movies, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but her star has long been on the rise through roles in Judas and the Black Messiah, Swarm, and The Deuce.



This week, Dominique opens up to Brittany Luse about finding the vulnerability in her characters, portraying the rarified Black female serial killer, and what makes her the actress "with a thousand faces."



