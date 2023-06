What to know about the new CDC Director Mandy Cohen The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting a new director. President Biden named Dr. Mandy Cohen to the role. She's the former health secretary for North Carolina.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting a new director. President Biden named Dr. Mandy Cohen to the role. She's the former health secretary for North Carolina.