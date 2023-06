Jenny Xie tackles a fraught mother-daughter relationship in novel 'Holding Pattern' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jenny Xie about her first novel, Holding Pattern. It takes a familiar story — a young adult who decides to move home — and flips it on its head.

Author Interviews Jenny Xie tackles a fraught mother-daughter relationship in novel 'Holding Pattern' Jenny Xie tackles a fraught mother-daughter relationship in novel 'Holding Pattern' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jenny Xie about her first novel, Holding Pattern. It takes a familiar story — a young adult who decides to move home — and flips it on its head. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor