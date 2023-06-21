Controversy and apathy mar Guatemala's upcoming presidential election

Voters have responded largely with distrust and apathy so far to Guatemalan candidates in the final days of political campaigning for Sunday's election.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Guatemalans are getting ready to pick a new president. But years of poor governance and controversies around the latest election have left many voters exhausted and apathetic. NPR's Eyder Peralta has more.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: At first blush, this is a regular campaign season in Guatemala. The streets are lined with pictures of the almost two dozen candidates running for president, and political parties are parading bands across the streets to garner some enthusiasm.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

PERALTA: But as these candidates parade around downtown, all they get are eye rolls.

SONIA DE HERNANDEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

PERALTA: "It's all the same. Nothing ever changes," says Sonia de Hernandez. She doesn't even bother to stand up to greet the politicians. In fact, she says this whole display makes her angry.

DE HERNANDEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

PERALTA: "It's the same old story," she says. "The poor get poorer as the rich get richer." There was a moment, she says, a few years ago when she was hopeful. In 2015, Guatemalans came out in mass to demand an end to corruption, and they managed to topple a president. But after that, things got messy. A comedian became president. A U.N.-backed anti-corruption task force was kicked out of the country. The courts were co-opted. Dissidents were forced into exile. And this election cycle, three of the most prominent and popular presidential candidates have been kicked off the ballot through court decisions that are widely seen as political.

DE HERNANDEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

PERALTA: "It means there's no longer trust," she says.

CARLOS MENDOZA ALVARADO: The problem in Guatemala is that we don't have a rule of law anymore.

PERALTA: That's political analyst Carlos Mendoza Alvarado. He says just 16% of Guatemalans say they can trust the electoral system. Only half of the young people in the country are even registered to vote. And by the time presidential elections get to the second round, as they have for years, they're decided with a turnout of around 40%. Four years ago, Alejandro Giammattei won with less than 2 million votes, or 11% of the population. It seems with all the problems that you've laid out, there's no way that at the end of this process you come out with a legitimate leader.

ALVARADO: That's right. That's right. Basically, the integrity of elections is at the minimum.

PERALTA: To Eduardo Nunez, the director of the National Democratic Institute in Guatemala, this is symbolic of the crisis of democracy across Latin America.

EDUARDO NUNEZ: (Through interpreter) We built democracy in Latin America on the back of normative and institutional reforms. But we invested little in reforming the political culture.

PERALTA: So in a lot of ways, what's happening is that the same robust institutions built to run unimpeachable elections are now being weaponized by unscrupulous politicians. They're being used to get rid of the competition, used to legitimize their reign.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

PERALTA: I traveled a couple of hundred miles in Guatemala. I spoke to dozens of people - rich, poor, urban, rural - and I didn't find a single enthusiastic voter.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Blanca.

PERALTA: I find Blanca Peralta at a market in Guatemala City. For most of her 68 years, she has made a living selling pinatas. She's suffered. She had nine kids. Only three survive. The only thing you can trust in Guatemala, she says, is your own hard work. So she's not even going to bother to vote.

BLANCA PERALTA: (Speaking Spanish).

PERALTA: "They're all a bunch of thieves," she says. But despite them, she's built a little house. With hard work, she has enough money to buy a little perfume, which makes her happy. Every now and then, she says, she sees politicians come around and offer money or food. But she's convinced that for the rest of her life, she will not vote.

PERALTA: (Speaking Spanish).

PERALTA: "Even if I'm hungry, even if I need money, I won't vote." She says she won't be left with egg on her face.

Eyder Peralta, NPR News, Guatemala City.

