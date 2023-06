Controversy and apathy mar Guatemala's upcoming presidential election Voters have responded largely with distrust and apathy so far to Guatemalan candidates in the final days of political campaigning for Sunday's election.

Controversy and apathy mar Guatemala's upcoming presidential election

Voters have responded largely with distrust and apathy so far to Guatemalan candidates in the final days of political campaigning for Sunday's election.