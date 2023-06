John Eastman fought to overturn the election. He may lose his law license Attorney John Eastman worked on former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The State Bar of California is trying to revoke Eastman's law license.

Law John Eastman fought to overturn the election. He may lose his law license John Eastman fought to overturn the election. He may lose his law license Listen · 4:10 4:10 Attorney John Eastman worked on former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The State Bar of California is trying to revoke Eastman's law license. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor