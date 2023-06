How a Texas family has been affected by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe It's been almost a year since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal right to an abortion. In Texas, one pregnant woman, who already has six children, is feeling this nationwide change acutely.

National How a Texas family has been affected by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe How a Texas family has been affected by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Listen · 6:49 6:49 It's been almost a year since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal right to an abortion. In Texas, one pregnant woman, who already has six children, is feeling this nationwide change acutely. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor